Edgmond Neighbourhood Plan poised to go to public vote

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet is set to give the go-ahead for a Neighbourhood Plan for the rural parish of Edgmond to proceed to public referendum.

The council’s cabinet, which meets on 15 February, is being recommended to take the decision – subject to modifications to the plan suggested by an independent examiner being made.

If cabinet gives the green light, it is likely that the public vote in Edgmond will take place in April.

Edgmond Parish Council is poised to become the third Parish in the borough to progress a Neighbourhood Plan to the final stage of a public referendum.

Madeley and Waters Upton Parishes have already established Neighbourhood Plans.

The independent examination of the Edgmond Parish Neighbourhood Plan took place in late 2017 and the council considers the examiner’s modifications to be appropriate.

If the plan receives positive local support at the referendum and is formally adopted, it will be used by Telford & Wrekin Council to help determine planning applications in the Edgmond Parish area.

The referendum version of the plan supports the policy approach to Edgmond and the rural area in the recently adopted Telford & Wrekin Local Plan.

“The Edgmond Parish Neighbourhood Plan follows extensive community engagement led locally and is therefore a product of the community with policies reflecting the views of residents,” said Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing.

“I would like to thank the residents of Edgmond for contributing and enabling their plan to reach this final stage and also Edgmond Parish Council for their proactive approach to determining future development in their parish area.”