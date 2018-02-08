Concern grows for welfare of missing 22-year-old Shropshire man

Police officers and the family of a missing 22-year-old Shropshire man are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Cyril Liswaniso was last seen getting onto a train at Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning that is believed to have been heading to the Wellington area of Telford.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, dark jeans and may be wearing headphones and a grey deer stalker-type hat as well as carrying a black Adidas holdall.

Cyril is described as around 5’11” tall, of slim build, clean shaven and with short black hair.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.