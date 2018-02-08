Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Telford schoolgirl

Police in Telford are appealing for information to help locate a missing 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Jessica Croston failed to return home from school yesterday afternoon.

Jessica is described as 5ft 2in tall of slim build with long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown top, black jacket and ripped blue jeans.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jessica’s well-being and would request for anyone with any information as to her whereabouts to contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing 574S 07 February.