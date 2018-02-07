Police continue search for missing Shrewsbury man Russell Blent

Police are today searching an area in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, in their continued efforts to locate missing local man, Russell Blent.

Specialist search officers and dogs, along with assistance from the local authority, will begin the searches near to the Reabrook behind the flats on the Meole Brace estate.

Russell, aged 37 and from Meole Brace, was last seen on foot near to the Meole Brace roundabout at around 12:40am on Thursday 17 March, 2016. He was reported missing to police on 9 April 2016.

Russell is described as a white man, 6ft 1ins tall and of heavy build. He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue tracksuit bottoms and training shoes, however, it is possible he could have been wearing numerous layers of clothing including a top described as a deep purple or red jumper.

DCI Jamieson from the West Mercia Police Major Investigation Unit said: “We are offering a £2000 reward to anyone who is able to provide detailed information which identifies where we can find Russell.’

“We have been investigating Russell’s disappearance since he was reported missing in April 2016. During this time we have spoken to many witnesses and people who knew Russell to piece together his movements leading up to his disappearance. We have investigated numerous lines of enquiry and followed up on possible sightings. We have searched many areas where we have been told Russell could be found but unfortunately we have not been able to locate him.

“I would like to appeal to anyone out there who knows where Russell is and where we can find him to come forward and contact us, or Crimestoppers, as a matter of urgency. You can speak to us in confidence, my main aim is to find Russell and return him to his family.'”

DCI Jamieson would like to ask residents to make sure they have all checked their outbuildings and sheds, particularly those which have not been in use for some time. He added “This was a request we made when Russell first went missing, however, I would like to reiterate this to anyone who has not checked their property for some time.

“We continue to support Russell’s family who are desperate to find out what has happened to him. It is completely out of character for Russell to have disappeared and we know he hasn’t done any of the things he would do daily, weekly or monthly, including collecting his benefits, something he would always do without fail.”

If you have any information please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org