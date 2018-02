Firefighters were called to a fire involving a static caravan in Wigmarsh near West Felton yesterday evening.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Oswestry along with operations and fire investigation officers.

The caravan was fully involved in the fire which also spread to a nearby electricity pylon.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, two main jets and two thermal imaging cameras.

The electricity supply company was also in attendance.