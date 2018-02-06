Staff sickness leads to temporary suspension of services at Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit

Services at Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit (MLU) will be temporarily suspended from 8pm today until 8am on Wednesday 7 February because of short-term staff sickness.

Women booked to give birth at Bridgnorth who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU or the Consultant-Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. If any women due to give birth at Bridgnorth MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

Women who have chosen to deliver at Bridgnorth MLU and are likely to give birth in the near future are being contacted directly.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the MLU, said:

“Due to short-term staff sickness, we will unfortunately be temporarily suspending services at Bridgnorth MLU between 8pm today and 8am tomorrow. Women who have chosen to deliver at Bridgnorth and who are due to give birth in the near future are being contacted to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour whilst services are suspended.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this temporary suspension may cause.”