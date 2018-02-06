Perfume stolen during burglary at Superdrug in Bridgnorth

Three men stole a quantity of perfume during a burglary at Superdrug in Bridgnorth at the weekend.

The burglary happened at the High Street store at around 3am on Sunday.

The men forced their way into the store stealing scents from Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Million, Versace, CK One and Daisy ranges.

Police say store CCTV shows the three men involved and footage from nearby cameras is also being viewed to link the offenders to any vehicles.

If you believe you witnessed anything, or have information which may help the Police identify those involved, call 101 and refer to incident 0159S 040218.