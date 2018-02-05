Shropshire set for snow showers as cold air takes hold across the UK

Shropshire is set to see snow showers on Tuesday as cold air takes hold across the UK.

A yellow severe weather warning is in place for snow and ice from 8pm this evening until 3pm tomorrow.

Telford & Wrekin Council says around 1-2cm of snow is expected between 8 – 9am on Tuesday with gritters treating the road network this evening and again from 4am tomorrow.

In the Shropshire Council area, gritters will also be treating roads from this evening.

Tuesday night sees the risk of further ice on untreated surfaces.

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times.

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “We’re in for a cold week ahead with freezing conditions overnight and a little snow for many parts of the UK at some point. On Tuesday night we could see temperatures as low as -11°C. There are a number of national severe weather warnings in place and we would urge everyone to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Dr Angie Bone, of Public Health England’s Extreme Events team, said: “In events like this it’s possible that some people who are not in the best of health will stay at home, rather than risk venturing out in cold and icy conditions, and this can lead to feeling more isolated than usual.

“That’s why as this colder period continues we should all check in on those we know, whether they’re friends, family or neighbours, who may be at risk, and offer to lend a helping hand. Do they need shopping or a prescription collecting? Can they get to GP or hospital appointments? Do they just need some company?

“It can be all too easy for those of us who are fit and well and able to cope with the cold – but it’s really important to remember that it can leave some people feeling a bit cut off.”

See the latest Shropshire weather forecast here.