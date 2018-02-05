Firefighters tackle fire at derelict pub in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict pub in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

The fire happened at The Castle Inn, Old Coleham in Shrewsbury at around 7.18pm.

Five fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford Central.

Operations and safety officers were also in attendance along with West Mercia Police.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and aerial ladder platform for access to put out the fire.

Adjoining properties were evacuated.