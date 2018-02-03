Man suffers serious facial injuries during attempted robbery in Shrewsbury

A man has suffered serious facial injuries during an attempted robbery in Shrewsbury town centre.

The victim was allegedly threatened and attacked on High Street, near to Peacock’s Passage, at 10.30pm on Friday 2 February.

Two males demanded the victim hand over his phone and coat before attacking him. They fled the scene empty-handed when someone else intervened.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police arrested two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of robbery and they remain in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any more information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 775s of 2 February 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org