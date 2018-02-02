‘Open House’ at SaTH to mark World Cancer Day

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is marking World Cancer Day with an ‘Open House’ today.

The event will be an opportunity for people to come and meet healthcare professionals from the Trust who provide care for people with cancer and support groups, including Macmillan Cancer information and Macmillan Welfare Rights and Benefits information.

The event is being held at the Shropshire Education and Conference Centre (SECC) at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) between 2pm and 4pm, and is open to those living with cancer, those that have survived cancer and those caring for someone with cancer.

Based on the Shropshire Rocks idea, visitors are being invited to bring with them their rocks of remembrance, or rocks featuring World Cancer Day pledges, which will be used to create up and coming pebble paths at SaTH. They will also be able to support World Cancer Day, which takes place on Sunday 4 February, by buying and wearing a Unity Band.

Jessica Greenwood, Lead Cancer Nurse at SaTH, said: “As a Trust we are delighted to provide on-going collaboration with such a great initiative to help support people whose lives are affected by cancer. World Cancer Day raises awareness and education about cancer and encourages people to take action with the aim of preventing deaths. It is a day to unite across the world in the fight against cancer and we are proud to join in and take action.

“As well as repeating our 2017 ‘Open House’ event this year, we are hoping to unite people through the Shropshire Rocks idea and are asking people to bring in their rocks of remembrance and rocks with World Cancer Day pledges on, to provide a visual recognition of their support and actions.”

Free parking is available at SECC, subject to availability. For more information about the ‘Open House’ event for World Cancer Day, contact Jessica Greenwood at jessica.greenwood@sath.nhs.uk or telephone 01743 261000 ext. 3449.