One cut free after vehicle ends up in field near Bishop’s Castle

One person was released from a vehicle after it left the road and ended up in a field in south Shropshire this morning.

The collision happened off the A489 at Snead near Lydham, Bishops Castle at around 10am.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Clun and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The casualty was given first aid by firefighters with fire crews using specialist equipment to free them from the vehicle.

The Midlands Air Ambulance based at Tatenhill also attended the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.