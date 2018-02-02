Collision closes A49 between Sundorne and Preston Island in Shrewsbury

Emergency services dealt with a collision on the A49 between Sundorne Island and the Preston Island in Shrewsbury this evening.

The collision happened near the Preston Island at around 5.45pm and involved two cars and a motorbike.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance attended the collision along with three fire appliances from Shrewsbury and an operations officer.

Fire crews worked to make the vehicles safe and assisted police and ambulance crews at the scene.

The road has since reopened.