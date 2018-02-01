Shrewsbury’s main swimming pool reopening is delayed

Shrewsbury’s main swimming pool is to remain closed for a further three weeks after it was forced to shut in December.

The pool at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre closed when a glass panel shattered with shards of glass entering the pool on 29 December.

Water from the pool was drained and tiles cleaned following the incident, extra works have delayed its reopening.

Shropshire Council has apologised for the delay, which will see the pool remain closed during half-term.

Swimmers are able to use other smaller pools at the centre.

The pool is now set to reopen on 26 February.