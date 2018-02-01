Shrewsbury Food Hub purchase chiller boxes thanks to grant

Volunteers at the Shrewsbury Food Hub have received a grant which has enabled them to purchase chiller boxes to store surplus cold food.

This food would previously have gone to waste as the Hub did not have the appropriate containers to transport goods to areas in need of supplies. The grant came from the Make a Difference campaign run by recycling and waste contractor for the county, Veolia.

Katy Anderson, from Shrewsbury Food Hub said “We’d like to say a big thank you to Veolia for our Make a Difference Grant. Having cool boxes means we are able to collect chilled food like meat, fish, butter and cheese. We are working with the supermarkets to finalise the food safety procedures and we’ll be supplying this valuable food to our groups soon.”

Steve Mitchell, Area Director for Midlands West at Veolia said “We are thrilled to be able to support such important local projects, like the Shrewsbury Food Hub. They do valuable work within the community. We all know how important it is to reduce, reuse and recycle and their new chiller boxes are another step towards reducing waste.”