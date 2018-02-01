Homeowners in Telford and Wrekin might not need planning for improvements

Homeowners in Telford and Wrekin are now able to carry out a vast range of improvements to their property without the need for planning permission.

This is as a result of positive moves by Telford & Wrekin Council to introduce a Local Development Order (LDO) in response to new government legislation.

The LDO has been introduced to speed up and simplify the planning process for people who are building single storey, first floor and two storey rear or side extensions.

It also applies to residents who are adding a porch, thermal cladding or creating a dropped kerb outside their homes.

The Telford and Wrekin LDO also allows some small extensions to converted residential properties.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Housing, said: “The LDO means that projects that meet specific criteria do not require planning permission.

“We have one of the most progressive LDOs in the UK as it goes further than many others, which don’t include dropped kerbs and thermal cladding in their remit.

“The LDO applies across the borough with the exception of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, the seven Conservation Areas, listed buildings and sites of local interest.

“It is important to highlight the existence of the LDO as we believe that many homeowners are unaware that they can improve their property without the need to apply for planning.

“Anyone who is considering work to a property should check whether they can progress under the LDO before applying for planning permission.

“We will be able to advise if they meet the criteria and deal with the process from start to finish. The majority of residential works are likely to fall within these new streamlined regulations.”

New government legislation has meant that the fees for planning applications will increase by 20 per cent – hence Telford & Wrekin Council’s introduction of the LDO to ease the burden on residents who are planning small scale home improvements.

Under the rules of the LDO, homeowners or agents can apply for a certificate of compliance at the same point of the building regulations application – effectively making one application rather than two and following one process.

The cost to apply is also less than the current and proposed planning fees. For more information visit www.apt-group.co.uk