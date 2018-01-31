Investigation continues into anti-social driving at Much Wenlock cemetery

Police are continuing to investigate after two vehicles drove around the grounds of Much Wenlock cemetery.

In the early evening of Sunday the 21st of January, a white Ford Fiesta van and a Subaru, possibly a Subaru Forester drove on the grassed area where new burials take place.

The two vehicles left deep tyre marks all over the ground and appear to have gained access along the footpath from the car parking area.

The town clerk at the Much Wenlock Town Council, Sharon Clayton, said:

“The town council is very upset by this senseless and unnecessary behaviour. This is a wicked act carried out on sacred ground. The wheels of the vehicle have caused damage to some of the trinkets that people have left on the two graves next to where the vehicle drove onto the lawned area. As the vehicle turned onto the grass, it broke a lamp that a loved one had placed on a grave and the wheels were very close to the edge of a recent burial.

“We want people to know that we are really upset and doing all that we can to find the culprits and it has been reported to the police although, without witnesses, there’s not a lot we can do. However, we hope that someone will come forward with information that will help to find them.”

She added: “The town council puts a lot of resources into the cemetery with the help of the ‘Friends of the Cemetery’ who have done and continue to do sterling work. This behaviour is quite unnecessary, and the town council now has to spend tax payer’s money repairing the damage and installing security to make sure it won’t happen again.

“We are trying to find someone who can repair the lawned area but, at this time of the year, the ground is quite wet and it may be some time before we can make good the ground.

“We hope that people will understand and be assured that we are doing everything we can to keep the cemetery in good order.”

If you know someone who drives a White Ford Fiesta van and has links to someone who drives a Subaru and is from the local area, what was the state of their vehicle on Sunday night or Monday morning? If it was covered in mud, then please consider ringing the Police.

Anyone with information about the incident, or believes that they have information that may help the Police to identify the drivers, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, and ask to speak to the Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org