Driver dies following collision in Bridgnorth

A man died following a collision on Kidderminster Road in Bridgnorth yesterday.

The incident happened at 12.43pm, when a white Vauxhall combo was involved in a head on collision with a grey Mitsubishi.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman passenger in the Vauxhall suffered an injury to her hand and a man driving the Mitsubishi suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven in the moments leading up to the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 291s of 30 January.