Redevelopment plans will breathe new life into two areas of Telford

The Wrekin Housing Trust has announced exciting redevelopment plans to breathe new life into two areas of Telford.

Planning is underway to replace blocks of disused flats at separate sites at Oak Close in Madeley and St Matthews Road in Donnington, delivering 58 brand new homes and giving both areas much-needed facelifts.

The development at Oak Close will consist of a mix of 35 two and three-bedroomed homes and accessible two-bedroomed bungalows, and work could begin by the end of February.

Meanwhile, the Trust has also submitted a planning application to Telford & Wrekin Council for the development of 23 two and three-bedroom properties to be built at St Matthews Road. If approved, work will begin in September.

Each project is expected to take 12 months to complete, with keys hopefully being handed to the first residents at Oak Close in spring 2019.

David Hall, head of property at Wrekin Housing says the Trust’s £8million investment will deliver huge improvements for both areas and further add to their portfolio of much-needed affordable rented housing for Telford families.

The schemes will also secure 134 jobs including eight apprenticeships.

Mr Hall said: “The Trust is committed to providing high-quality affordable homes right across Telford, so we’re delighted to be able to share news of these latest two projects.

“By replacing dated and unsightly blocks of flats, we can help modernise the areas and contribute to the regeneration of Telford as a whole.”

The new homes will remain contained within the current footprint of the flats and garages, limiting the disruption to locals during the build.