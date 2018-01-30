Progress made to secure long term primary healthcare provision in Whitchurch

Bridgewater Family Medical Practice, Ellesmere Medical Practice and Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) say significant progress has been made to secure the long term provision of primary healthcare in Whitchurch.

Bridgewater Family Medical Practice has agreed to accept patients previously registered with Claypit Street Medical Practice on a permanent basis. This has been made possible through a partnership with Ellesmere Medical Practice which has provided support to Bridgewater in recent months.

Ellesmere Medical Practice is a well-established practice which has built a team focused on delivering excellence and efficiency. Subject to final approval by Shropshire CCG at its Primary Care Commissioning Committee on Wednesday 7, February 2018, Bridgewater Family and Ellesmere Medical Practices will formally merge on 1, April 2018.

This will secure GP services for all practices, make possible a range of new innovative services, develop sustainable ways of working and attract and retain healthcare professionals more able to meet current and future challenges. The merged practice will be called Churchmere Medical Group.

Dodington Surgery is also working alongside Bridgewater Family and Ellesmere Medical Practices towards the vision of a single GP practice within a single premise for the patients of Whitchurch.

Bridgewater and Dodington GPs and staff are now working with Shropshire Council and Wrekin Housing Trust to develop plans for a new health centre on the site of Paul’s Moss which is earmarked for redevelopment and which Shropshire CCG has approved as the preferred site for the development of a primary care centre to serve the entire population of Whitchurch. Practice staff will soon meet with an architect to begin to detail the facilities needed for the town’s population. It is hoped that the new facility will be ready for all of the town’s GPs and staff to occupy in 2020.

Patients are reassured that they will continue to be able to access care at both Bridgewater Family and Claypit Street Medical Practices until the new Whitchurch health centre opens and that there will be no need for them to re-register with the new Churchmere Medical Group. Further information on any changes associated with the merger will be provided in March.

Dr Tim Lyttle, Bridgewater Family Medical Practice, said “Dr James Muir and I are pleased that the future of GP services in Whitchurch are now more secure and we would like to thank the GPs of Ellesmere Medical Practice for their enthusiasm to support the Whitchurch practices.”

Dr Mark Willis, Senior Partner at Ellesmere Medical Practice, said: “Having seen the changes in general practice over 30 years working at Ellesmere, I am convinced we have to grow to be secure. To attract new partners and nurses when there aren’t enough is a challenge. We aim to provide new services across the organisation and develop a vibrant strong practice ready for the next 30 years.”

Dr Julian Povey, Shropshire CCG’s Clinical Chair, said: “We welcome the proposed merger between Bridgewater Family and Ellesmere Medical Practices, both longstanding practices offering high quality patient centred care, and are pleased GP services have been secured for the people of Whitchurch. Our main focus has been to ensure the best possible provision of healthcare for the Whitchurch community, and this merger supports this aim fully.”