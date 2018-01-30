North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson breaks his back after falling off horse

North Shropshire’s MP Owen Paterson is recovering in hospital after breaking his back whilst out horse riding at the weekend.

Mr Paterson broke three vertebrae when he fell from his horse on Saturday.

The experienced rider was initially taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital following the fall but was later transferred to the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Mr Paterson said he was continuing to work while in his hospital bed.