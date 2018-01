West Mercia Police is appealing for help to locate a wanted man from the Telford area.

Jack Martin, aged 24, is wanted in connection with an incident of violent disorder and is thought to have connections to Telford and Shifnal area.

Anyone who has seen Jack or knows of his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 22/7644/18.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.