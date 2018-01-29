Police name Newport murder victim as investigation continues

Police have today named a woman who died from a gunshot wound to her neck in Newport on Friday.

At around 11.15pm on Friday police received several reports that a gunshot had been fired on Farmers Gate, a recently built residential estate in the town.

Officers arrived to find a woman in a Range Rover with a gunshot wound to her neck, she was declared deceased at the scene.

The victim has been formally identified as 51-year-old Cheryl Hooper.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on farmland near Sutton, a shotgun was recovered at the scene of the arrest.

He is currently receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds. The cause of his injuries is not being treated as suspicious.

It is believed that the suspect and the deceased were known to each other.

Superintendent Tom Harding from West Mercia Police said: “Investigations are continuing into this incident and officers remain in the area while enquiries are carried out.

“We know that members of the local community are shocked and upset by these events, and our officers are on hand to provide reassurance.

“Our thoughts remain with Cheryl’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely distressing time. I’d like to ask that their privacy is respected.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 725s of 26 January 2018.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org