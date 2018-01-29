New report says 1 in 4 jobs are at risk in Telford by 2030

Telford was today named in the top ten locations where one in four jobs could be lost by 2030.

The report produced by Centre for Cities says automation and globalisation would see the jobs being put at risk.

Telford is the 10th most affected area listed on the report.

Occupations predicted to decline include sales assistants and retail cashiers, administrative and customer service roles, and warehouse jobs.

Commenting on these findings, Andrew Carter, Chief Executive of Centre for Cities, said:

“Automation and globalisation will bring huge opportunities to increase prosperity and jobs, but there is also a real risk that many people and places will lose out. The time to act is now – national and local leaders need to ensure that people in cities across the North and Midlands can share in the benefits these changes could offer.

“That means reforming the education system to give young people the cognitive and interpersonal skills they need to thrive in the future, and improving school standards, especially in places where jobs are most at risk. We also need greater investment in lifelong learning and technical education to help adults adapt to the changing labour market, and better retraining for people who lose their jobs because of these changes.

“In an evermore divided country, it’s increasingly clear that a one-size-fits-all approach from central government is inadequate to address the myriad issues that different places face. The challenges and opportunities ahead for Blackburn are very different to those for Brighton. The Government needs to give cities more powers and resources to tackle the issues that automation and globalisation will present, and to make the most of the benefits they will bring.”

Responding to the report Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said:

“Our stated goal is to maximise the borough’s economic well-being as well as raise the aspirations of our residents and that is why we took the decision to become a business supporting and business winning council.

“We signed our unique Land Deal with the Homes and Communities Agency and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and we have been successful in driving inward investment to the borough while supporting existing businesses to expand.

“This has included massive investment by non EU companies like Magna Cosma, who are based in Canada as well as expansions by Craemer, new investment from Polytec and Rosewood and the commitment by the Ministry of Defence to build their logistics hub in the borough.

“Magna’s investment will create nearly 300 manufacturing jobs alone and we have also seen Cap Gemini and HMRC maintain their commitment to the Borough – these are different types of jobs to those referenced in the report – many skilled and in growing sectors such as digital and ICT.

“The Borough boasts two Universities and the new Telford College providing a strong base to build the skills of our young people so new investment means local jobs.

“All of this investment is built on the Council’s commitment to cut red tape, to drive inward investment and to enable businesses to expand – making direct investment into infrastructure, ensuring our employment sites are shovel ready and simplifying the planning process combining to make this possible.

“I think there is an opportunity for the government to demonstrate real leadership by creating a New Town Deal to help places like Telford achieve more economic stability and certainty going forward, resulting in fairer funding for the council. I would urge them to do this.

“The report emphasises that government’s funding model will increase the north/south divide. Southern boroughs with an average property in Band D council tax range can generate significantly more funding than their equivalents in the north and the Midlands where an average property might typically be a Band B. This is an inequality that needs addressing.”

In contrast, the cities with the lowest shares of jobs at risk are predominantly affluent places in the South of England which voted in favour of remaining in the European Union.