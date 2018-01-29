Firefighters called to small fire at Boots in Shrewsbury town centre

Firefighters were called to a small fire at Boots in Shrewsbury town centre this afternoon.

Three fire appliances from Shrewsbury and Wellington were called to the store on Pride Hill at around 3.45pm.

Crews were called out to a report of a smell of smoke in the basement of the store.

An investigation was carried out by fire crews and the incident was found to be a small fire which had involved a fluorescent light fitting.

Firefighters used a thermal image camera to check for hot spots and monitor the temperature of the basement.