Staff threatened during robbery at Carphone Warehouse store in Shrewsbury

Staff at Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury were threatened during a robbery this morning.

Police were called shortly after 9.10am to reports that two men had entered the store and threatened staff, before stealing a number of mobile phones.

They were no weapons seen and there were no reported injuries.

The offenders are described as two white men in their early twenties, who spoke with Irish accents. One of them was between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 9ins and had a bruise under his left eye. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and blue Nike trainers.

The other man was between 5ft 10ins and 5ft 11ins, of a stocky build, with short brown hair and a small beard. He was believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap, jeans and a brown/green overcoat.

Investigating officer, PC Simon Marland from Shrewsbury Police Station said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those responsible, and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward.

“It’s believed the offenders left the shop on foot and may have then got into a vehicle, so we also like to speak to anyone who may have seen them leaving the location or who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“If anyone has any information that may assist with the investigation, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 166s of 27 January 2018.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/