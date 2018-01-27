Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is shot dead in Newport

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died after being shot during an incident in Newport last night.

At around 11.13pm police received several reports that a gunshot had been fired on Farmers Gate, Newport.

Officers arrived to find a woman in a car with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Paramedics attended but the woman, who was in her 50s, was declared dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old man from Newport was arrested on farmland near Sutton. He is currently in hospital under police guard.

A shotgun was recovered at the scene of the arrest.

Superintendent Sue Thomas said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation and have a number of officers carrying out enquiries.

“At this time we believe the suspect and the deceased were known to each other.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim; they will be offered support by specially trained officers.

“We will be stepping up patrols in the area overnight and over the weekend to provide reassurance to the community.

“If you have any information you think could assist us with our investigation please contact us immediately.”

If anyone has information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 725s of 26 January 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org