Staff sickness leads to overnight closure of Midwife Led Units in Ludlow and Oswestry

Services at Ludlow and Oswestry Midwife-Led Units will be temporarily suspended from 8pm tonight until 8am tomorrow due to staff sickness.

Services at Oswestry MLU will also be temporarily suspended from 8pm on Sunday 28 January until 8am on Monday 29 January.

Women booked to give birth at the affected MLUs who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU or the Consultant-Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. If any women due to give birth at Ludlow MLU or Oswestry MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said:

“Unfortunately, due to short-term sickness, it will be necessary to suspend services at Ludlow MLU and Oswestry MLU from 8pm tonight (Friday 26 January) until 8am tomorrow (Saturday 27 January) and at Oswestry MLU from 8pm on Sunday 28 January until 8am on Monday 29 January. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at Ludlow and Oswestry and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour whilst services are suspended.”