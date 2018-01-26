Shrewsbury man wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for help locating a wanted man from Shrewsbury, after he is believed to have breached the conditions of his license.

Officers wish to locate 37-year-old Michael Harries who was released on license from HMP Hewell 27 December 2017, after being convicted of assault and criminal damage.

He is described as being 5′ 9″ tall and slim build with brown hair which is greying at the sides and is thought to have connections to the Shrewsbury and Lancashire area.

Detective Constable Helen Bailey of West Mercia Police, said: “Anyone who sees Michael Harries or has information about his whereabouts is advised not to approach him, but to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or 999.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.