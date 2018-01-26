MP Philip Dunne welcomes publication of report into social care for rural elderly

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has welcomed the publication of a report by Rural England CIC into social care for elderly people in rural areas at a Rural Vulnerability Matters event in Parliament.

Called Issues Facing Providers of Social Care at Home to Older Residents in Rural England, the study highlights the challenges faced by the rural elderly.

Older residents in the countryside often face unique challenges in terms of home-based social care, related to demographics, service provision and costs, it says. Rural councils, on average, pay significantly more (13%) than urban councils when commissioning adult social care services, says the report.

The report calls on the government and service providers to take steps to stave off a worsening situation.

Philip Dunne MP, co-chair elect of the All-Party Parliamentary for Rural Services said: “I know the pressure providers are under in rural areas from greater distances and challenges in finding qualified staff, though technological advance is beginning to help.

“I hope this report will help raise the voice for those in need of care in rural areas to contribute to the Green Paper on Social Care that the Government will be producing over coming months.

“I look forward to playing my part in ensuring this voice is heard.”