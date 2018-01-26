Man hit on head and robbed of cash on Silkin Way in Telford

Police investigating a robbery in Telford are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It happened on Silkin Way sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, 18 January.

A man in his 30s was walking near the benches next to Dawley platform when he was approached from behind by three men wearing hooded jackets.

The victim is reported to have been hit to the head before a quantity of cash was removed from him.

The man suffered minor injuries and was left shaken up by the incident while the group – all wearing hooded jackets – ran off in an unknown direction. There are no further descriptions of the group.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting police reference number 384S of 20 January.