Two charged with manslaughter following death of taxi driver in Telford

Two men have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a taxi driver in Telford last August.

Ishfaq Hussain, 52, died when his taxi, a red Skoda Octavia, hit a tree in Ironbridge Road, Madeley, on August 7, 2017.

Brandon Dowen, 19, from Telford and John Cox, 32, from Wolverhampton, were arrested on suspicion of murder on August 8 and were released under investigation.

They were charged with manslaughter on 24 January 2018 and have been bailed to appear before Telford Magistrates’ on Monday, 26 February.

Two women, aged 38 and 18, arrested on August 8, have been released with no further action being taken against them.