The Harry Johnson Trust donates pyjamas to SaTH

The Harry Johnson Trust has donated a wide range of children’s pyjamas to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.

Sally Johnson, on behalf of the Harry Johnson Trust, delivered the pyjamas for boys and girls of all ages to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The pyjamas are for children who have sadly passed away from cancer; and seriously ill children who need a change of clothes within the Emergency Departments, or who have passed away.

Jules Lewis, End of Life Care Facilitator for SaTH, said: “We cannot thank Sally and The Harry Johnson Trust enough for their kindness and support with this incredibly sad and important care. Improving end of life care and care after death is enormously important to us at SaTH. I cannot imagine what families go through when they have a seriously ill child or have lost a child. By working together we can make a real difference by providing kindness and dignity at the hardest of times.

“Sally has also supported us with furniture, cushions and artwork within the family area in the Swan Bereavement Suite. I approached Sally as I knew she would want to help as she already does so much for SaTH. My family and I were very privileged to know Harry, and the whole community is very proud of what Sally and her family have achieved in his memory. Thank you from all at SaTH.”

Sally said: “We know just how difficult it is to say goodbye to your child after they have passed away. The End of Life Care team try to think of everything they can to support the families of children who have died, and we are only too glad to support them.”

Sally, and her husband Stephen, set up The Harry Johnson Trust in memory of their little boy Harry. Harry died, aged 7, following a nine month fight with Double Hit Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2014.

The Harry Johnson Trust offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the Oncology Team at PRH.