Telford College rebranding campaign receives national recognition

The rebranding project for new-look Telford College has received recognition at a national awards competition.

The creation of a new corporate vision and identity for the merger of Telford College of Arts and Technology, and New College Telford, has been highly commended at the FE First Awards.

The awards recognise ‘effective and innovative’ marketing initiatives across the further education sector. Telford College was recognised in the internal communications campaign category.

The judges described it as a ‘well executed campaign informed by research’ and added: “The campaign achieved all of its objectives, and most importantly improved brand perceptions by over 40 per cent – all in just a few months.”

Telford College marketing manager Tom Bower said: “Our task was to create a new brand that would unite both organisations, launch the new college to all stakeholders, and promote the new vision of the merged organisation.

“During the course of our research, we set up focus groups with a number of stakeholders, including current students at both colleges, plus governors, parents, staff and local businesses.”

The new branding and college vision was launched in August to coincide with the start of enrolment for the new academic year, and included personalised and tailored letters sent to all students, staff and parents.

This was then followed up with a number of surveys, both online and in person.

Mr Bower said: “The overall feedback on the brand was positive, with no negative feedback on social channels, emails, or media website comment sections.”

Telford College principal Graham Guest added: “We are very pleased by the way in which the college’s new brand, and vision, has been received.

“This college belongs to the people of Telford, and it was important they had the biggest influence on its new identity.

“We have had a record-breaking response to our last two open evenings, and applications are significantly higher than the same time last year.”