Suspect identified following burglaries in Much Wenlock and Broseley

Police have identified a suspect following a number of burglaries in Much Wenlock and Broseley.

In the early hours of Saturday the 13th and Thursday the 18th of January, Police received calls from a number of residents in Much Wenlock and Broseley reporting a number of burglaries at commercial and residential properties in the two towns.

Following the initial enquiries, the descriptions of the offender and the methods used by them appeared to indicate that all of the offences were linked.

The victims of the crimes have been updated with the results of the investigation.

If you heard or saw anything that you believe may be linked to these crimes, or have any information that may assist in identifying who was involved, please call 101.