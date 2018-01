Firefighters were called to a fire at a farm workshop at Shipton this lunchtime.

The fire involving a 20m x 50m workshop broke out at around 1.38pm at Poplars Farm.

Five fire appliances including the Heavy Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and one main jet to put out the fire.

An Operations officer was also in attendance.