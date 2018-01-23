Three arrested following police pursuit after burglary at Shrewsbury pub

By
Shropshire Live
-

Three people were arrested by police following a pursuit after they burgled a Shrewsbury pub.

The vehicle was stopped by police using a stinger after a pursuit. Photo: @OPUShropshire
Police carried out a pursuit of their vehicle using a stinger to bring it to a stop.

Ther offenders then made off on foot with officers using dogs and air support from NPAS based in Birmingham.

The stolen property was recovered from the vehicle.


