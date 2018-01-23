Three arrested following police pursuit after burglary at Shrewsbury pub

Three people were arrested by police following a pursuit after they burgled a Shrewsbury pub.
Police carried out a pursuit of their vehicle using a stinger to bring it to a stop.
Ther offenders then made off on foot with officers using dogs and air support from NPAS based in Birmingham.
The stolen property was recovered from the vehicle.
Team A – Pub break in Shrewsbury, vehicle pursued, stung and 3 arrested after foot chase, dog chase and air support. Stolen property recovered👍 @4LeggedCops @NPASBirmingham 1094 pic.twitter.com/bNNgCPQTLV
