Man missing following severe house fire in Orleton

A man is reported to be missing following a severe house fire in Orleton overnight.

The detached property partly collapsed due to the severity of the fire.

Specialist Urban Search and Rescue resources have been deployed to assist with the search for the missing man, who is believed to be the occupant of the property.

The cause of the fire is at this stage unknown and being investigated by Police and Fire Investigators.

Firefighters from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow were called to the property at just before 11.30pm on Monday night.

Crews worked tirelessly throughout the night to bring the fire under control and are expected to remain on scene damping down hot spots and attempting to make the building safe.