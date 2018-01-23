Man missing following severe house fire in Oreton

A man is reported to be missing following a severe house fire in Cramer Gutter Lane in Oreton near Cleobury Mortimer overnight.

PArts of the detached property are in danger of collapse due to the severity of the fire.

Specialist Urban Search and Rescue resources have been deployed to assist with the search for the missing man, who is believed to be the occupant of the property.

The cause of the fire is at this stage unknown and being investigated by Police and Fire Investigators.

Firefighters from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow were called to the property at just before 11.30pm on Monday night.

Crews worked tirelessly throughout the night to bring the fire under control and are expected to remain on scene damping down hot spots and attempting to make the building safe.

Inspector Jake Wright of Wyre Forest Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “A multi-agency presence is currently in place at the scene, which has been cordoned off due to concerns for the safety of the building.

“We are concerned for the welfare of the occupant of the property and are working with our emergency service colleagues to conduct searches of the area at this time.”