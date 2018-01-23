Man exposes himself to teenage girl in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are investigating a report of an indecent exposure in the Belle Vue area of the town.

It happened on Belle Vue Road shortly after 5.30pm on Monday.

A 17-year-old girl was walking along the street when she saw a man approach her on a dark coloured pushbike.

His trousers were open and he exposed himself before leaving the area. He did not speak during the incident.

The man is described as being white, of an unknown age, and of average build. He was wearing a black beanie hat that was pulled down to his eyes and a grey or dark-coloured roll neck jumper that was pulled over his face and black, possibly cargo-style trousers.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 573S of 22 January.