Award flags up Shrewsbury’s vibrant and safe nightlife

Shrewsbury’s welcoming evening and night out entertainment and hospitality has been recognised by retaining its Purple Flag status.

The independent award, first granted to the town centre in 2016, underlines its reputation as a vibrant, safe and well-managed destination.

It follows an independent assessment of initiatives such as the £1 night bus service over the festive period as well as local organisations and venues working together with the police for the good of the town.

Aleks Vladimirov, Partnership’s Manager at Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), said:

“We’re immensely proud of our Purple Flag status and delighted that once again it has been secured for the town’s evening and night time economy. It enhances our appeal as a destination for visitors and as an attractive place to live, work and to come and enjoy. It represents true partnership working and I would like to thank everyone involved in ensuring we retain the accreditation.”

Inspector Edward Hancox, local Policing Inspector for Shrewsbury and surrounding areas from West Mercia Police said: “This is great news and reflects the value of working closely with businesses, local organisations and local councils through Team Shrewsbury where we focus on improving safety in the town.”

“Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council added:

“We are delighted that Shrewsbury has received its re-accreditation for Purple Flag status and it is testimony to the work undertaken by all the relevant groups in the town. The Team Shrewsbury approach to our night-time economy shows what can be done to make our town a vibrant and safe place to visit and we are proud of what we have achieved.”

The Purple Flag programme is managed by the Association of Town and City Management. Successful applicants must meet a comprehensive set of standards, management process and good practice.

Assessors commended the partnership approach of Team Shrewsbury to meet these standards. Team Shrewsbury includes Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID, West Mercia Police and Shrewsbury Street Pastors.

Research indicates that Purple Flag accreditation can bring benefits to town and city centres including a raised profile, wider patronage and increased expenditure, lower crime and anti-social behaviour and a more successful mixed use economy in the longer term.