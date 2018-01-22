Telford couple fined for fly tipping

A couple from Priorslee, Telford, have been fined £300 over the fly tipping of Christmas cards and wrapping.

The fly-tip was found at the end of Shrubbery Road, Red Lake and was reported by a Street Champion to Telford & Wrekin Council on 29 December 2017.

It contained enough information for those responsible to be traced but they admitted they didn’t know who they paid to take the rubbish away. The Council’s enforcement officers issued them with a Fixed Penalty Notice for £300.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said:

“This case proves once again how you can be liable if the contents of a fly tip are traced back to you, even if someone else takes it away.

“Well done to our Street Champion for reporting this. The guilty couple admitted paying someone to get rid of their waste, but it wasn’t disposed of properly. Instead, it was dumped at the end of a road a few miles away. It could so easily have been put into their recycling and waste bins. This was a costly error for them.

“All legitimate rubbish removal services will have a Waste Carrier Licence from the Environment Agency. If you are going to use someone to take away your rubbish, check they have one.”