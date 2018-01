A driver was yesterday arrested for drug driving on the A5 Shrewsbury bypass.

Police were called to the A5 following reports of a male who was driving under the influence of Drugs.

Officers stopped the vehicle at around 10.30pm last night and spoke to the male driver.

He was subsequently asked to carry out the roadside drugs test which he failed.

The male was duly arrested for the offence and taken to Telford Police Station.