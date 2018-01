One person was released from a car by firefighters following a collision near Bridgnorth on Saturday afternoon.

The crash involving two vehicles happened at around 2.55pm on the B4555 at Chelmarsh.

Fire crews worked at the scene to remove the person from the vehicle.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The road was closed for a time.