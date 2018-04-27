New hair care product to be launched in Telford

A New hair care product will be launched in Telford on Monday.

Megan Boardman, of Donnington, and Jodi Bowring, of Apley, will launch Monat – a vegan and totally natural hair range – at 7.30pm at The Tudor Room, Meeting Point House, Southwater.

The Meet Monat event will be the first time the people of Telford will be able to see the shampoo, conditioner, oil and other products, and speak to Megan and Jodi about the range.

Megan, a mother-of-one, said she is very excited about the launch.

“This is the first time that Monat will be available in the UK, officially from May 1, so the people of Telford will literally be the first here to experience it,” she said.

“The launch is a casual get together where we can briefly tell people about the products which have already made hundreds of thousands in North America and Canada very happy.

“I am originally from Nebraska and heard about Monat when I was visiting back home last year and through some friends back in the states.

“I have always struggled with my hair – needing more of it and needing to tame it, as well as struggling to find time to maintain it with a very active toddler in tow – so I was very excited as soon as I started using it and couldn’t wait to bring it back to the UK.”

Megan, who moved to Telford with her husband who is based at RAF Cosford, previously worked as a hairdresser in America.

Monat has seen a 700 percent growth in the last year and during this exciting pre-launch the business is opening up European Founders shares to those who join the #healthyhairrevolution.

Monat’s products are anti-ageing, Vegan, and cruelty free. They are free from harsh chemicals, sulfates and parabens. The Scientific Advisory board created the products by hand selecting natural oils and ingredients and combining them with cutting edge technology to help every hair type achieve optimum results.