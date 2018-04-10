Shropshire New Homes Exhibition to take place this weekend

The Shropshire New Homes Exhibition is the place to be for those looking to buy, rent or let in 2018!

The biggest homes event in Shropshire this year, exhibitors from across the Country are preparing for a busy weekend as the 14th and 15th April draws closer.

Hosted at Shrewsbury Town Football Club (Montgomery Waters Meadow), this free event is expected to draw those looking to buy, rent or let in Shropshire from across the West Midlands and beyond.

Experiencing a new-build boom, the choice of housing in Shropshire is immense. Although a large choice is a positive thing, it can also make the process around finding a new home all the more complex. Specifically devised to pull together all of the necessary services, consultants, developers builders, suppliers and professionals and placing them under one roof for a weekend, the Shropshire New Homes Exhibition has been developed with the home-buyer or home-browser in mind.

Providing and quick and easy way for people to access the information that they need to make their move a much simpler one, Judy Bourne, Director at Monks Estate and Lettings Agent and driving force behind the Exhibition’s development expands:

“The 2018 Exhibition is going to be the best one yet and we urge all those looking to move to or relocate within Shropshire to attend, as there really isn’t a better opportunity to see what is happening and planned for the County in terms of new homes. Getting you ahead of the game when it comes to purchasing a new build home, we have an array of the County’s premier developers at the Expo, who will be showing off their latest plans, allowing Exhibition visitors an exclusive insight and the opportunity to see and potentially choose new homes before they are even built.

“Furthermore, there is no other place that will allow you to meet and speak with the complete spectrum of legal and financial experts required as part of a home purchase, at your leisure. There for the whole weekend, we have a long list of professional consultants there ready to help people along on their home buying journey.

As well as the ‘Professional Sector’, the 2018 Exhibition also includes a ‘Home Making’ area that focuses specifically on all of the other essential services and products that make a new house a home.

Judy continues: “Due to the excellent response that we had from the 2017 Exhibition, this year’s event is set to be considerably bigger, better and busier! Exhibitor numbers are the highest that we have ever had, and we have been sure to include representation from all the extra elements that people require when moving to a new home. Showcasing a wide array of services including interior designers, removals firms, alarm systems, kitchen and bathroom designers, carpet suppliers and technology for the home, we are excited to see the response that we get from event visitors.”

“A hub for Shropshire’s new homes market, visitors to the Exhibition will have access to a wide range of exhibitors and will benefit from the knowledge and expertise that they will be able to provide. A fantastic home information and buying event, we expect a lot of business to be kick-started on the day, due simply to having the right people in the right place at the right time.”

The 2018 Shropshire’s New Homes Exhibition is a FREE two-day event that will be hosted at Shrewsbury Town Football Ground, Montgomery Waters Meadows, Shrewsbury on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th April 11.00 – 4.00pm. Entry is free.