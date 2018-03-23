New free-from festival coming to Shropshire this spring

A brand new event is to hit the Shropshire calendar in 2018 – aimed at providing thousands of visitors with access to free-from and allergy-free products from across the country.

Shropshire Frestival will take place at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on May 19 and will provide an opportunity for the many people who include free-from in their diet to see a wide range of products on one site.

A variety of trade stands are expected to occupy the 52-acre showground site and other attractions on the day will be a cookery theatre, guest speakers, chefs and entertainment.

British chef and author of cookbook Momo-No-Ki Chris Burt is among the chefs who will be wowing the crowds on the day, along with Lagina Leal, chef and founder of Lajina Masala.

Speakers include founder of the UK Paleo Awards, Jan Minihane, former finance professional turned food entrepreneur and serious foodie, Helen Wang, and a talk on Fibromyalgia and Food will also take place during the afternoon.

Frestival organiser, Ian Bebbington, said: “This is a brand new event for the showground and comes after a need was identified to showcase exactly what free-from products are available as demand for them continues to grow.

“More and more people are turning to free-from products out of choice or as an option to dealing with certain intolerances.

“Alternatives are now available to food and drink, cosmetics and clothing and we feel it is vitally important to ensure these products are given prominence on one site – the West Midlands Showground will be the ideal venue to do just that.”

The festival will also have a large free-from food and drink area to allow guests to enjoy refreshments throughout the day, and entertainers will be on hand for families.

“We are extremely lucky to be working alongside Ben Hollins, of Fordhall Farm, on the food court, and to have Tom Holt, of Paso Primero and Darren Tomkins, of Gindifferent working with us on the bar area.

“It is set to be a really fantastic event.”

Trade stands are still available for booking and any producer who would like to exhibit should get in touch with Frestival as soon as possible.

For more information see https://www.shropshirefrestival.co.uk