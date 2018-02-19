Shropshire venue shortlisted for West Midlands Wedding of the Year

A wedding held at a venue in the heart of Shropshire has been shortlisted for the West Midlands Wedding of the Year.

Laura Stephenson and Tim Collins became Mr and Mrs at The Wroxeter, near Shrewsbury, on July 14, 2017.

The couple were married in the rustic woodland ceremony site, with wild flowers and views across to the Wrekin.

Laura, a marketing manager, said: “We wanted our day to be fun, friendly and natural with hints of vintage-chic.

“We had our ceremony outside amongst the wild flowers and alpacas.

“We didn’t want a wedding with lots of pomp and ceremony or stuffiness. I danced in my flip flops, Tim ate so much cake and the wedding guests made it the best day ever.”

They also used The Wroxeter’s giant Kata tipis complete with fairy lights for the wedding breakfast.

Jodie Johnson, Wedding and Events Manager at The Wroxeter, said: “Laura and Tim’s wedding was truly beautiful with a lovely atmosphere. All of our staff remember it for its relaxed feel and vintage nature.

“Our woodland themed wedding is perfect for couples looking for an outdoor venue and our tipis are hugely popular.

“We love the rustic feel that can be created with tipis and with the stunning countryside around The Wroxeter it makes for something very different for brides and grooms.

“We wish Laura and Tim every success with winning the competition and have everything crossed that their wedding will be crowned ‘West Midlands Wedding of the Year’.”

Laura added that the day could not have gone better.

“Everything about the wedding was perfect,” she said. “We had two best men.

“Garry wrote a beautiful speech, full of memories, wisdom and genuine advice for me.

“Jamie has never been known for his literary genius, but wrote a poem about Tim. It captured 30 years of childhood adventures, drunken mischief and emotion.

“The poem perfectly captured the feelings everyone in that tipi felt during that time. It was a magical poem which reminded everyone of how truly amazing Tim is.”

To vote for Laura and Tim, go to http://www.yourwestmidlands.wedding/woty_vote.cfm?GI_WOTY_ID=4310 before February 23.