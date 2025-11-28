Whitchurch welcomes new bookshop blending Victorian charm with occult flair

Whitchurch is set to gain a distinctive new cultural haven with the opening of Ritual Reads, an independent bookshop dedicated to the weird, the wonderful, and the imaginative.

Opening its doors today, Friday 28 November, the shop promises readers a unique destination that beautifully blends Victorian architecture with modern occult charm, creating an atmosphere described as stepping directly into a story.

Ritual Reads is poised to become the essential stop for readers who gravitate towards the uncanny. The shop will specialise in meticulously chosen collections of horror, fantasy, science fiction, mystery, and esoteric works.

A Home for the Uncanny and the Imaginative

More than just a retailer, Ritual Reads aims to be a living, breathing part of the local creative community through a series of atmospheric events. The shop plans to host twilight readings, folklore-inspired gatherings, tarot evenings, and author visits, all designed to deepen the connection between readers, stories, and the space itself.

With a cosy coffee counter and ample seating, the shop encourages visitors to dwell, relax, and make it a welcoming home for book lovers who crave their stories with a little magic.

From IT Systems to Story-Steeped Spaces

Ritual Reads is the brainchild of owner Amanda Logan, who has made a significant career change to follow a long-growing calling. After spending her career in IT systems development, crafting the invisible machinery of the digital world, Amanda felt drawn to build something tangible, atmospheric, and focused on genuine human connection.

A lifelong enthusiast of eerie fiction, folklore, and the fantastical, Amanda’s background gives the shop a unique foundation – part logic, part magic, and wholly devoted to readers seeking something out of the ordinary. She has spent years collecting unusual books and designing atmospheric spaces, all of which shaped the identity of Ritual Reads.

Owner’s Vision

Amanda Logan, owner of Ritual Reads, shared her excitement for the venture:

“Opening Ritual Reads is the culmination of a lifelong love of eerie stories, folklore and the kinds of books that stay with you long after you’ve turned the final page. After years working in the tech world, I wanted to create a space that feels tangible, human and a little magical the moment you walk in – warm, atmospheric and alive with imagination.

“I’ve chosen to focus on horror, fantasy, sci-fi, mystery and esoteric titles because these genres aren’t just entertaining. They transform the way we see the world, inviting curiosity, wonder and a step beyond the ordinary.

“This community felt like the perfect place to open the shop. My hope is that Ritual Reads becomes a welcoming home for anyone who loves stories with a touch of darkness, a little magic and a lot of heart.”

Industry Welcome

The book trade has already welcomed the new arrival. Amy Bradley, Interim Membership Manager at the Booksellers Association, commented on the shop’s unique approach:

“Ritual Reads is a brilliant example of how independent bookshops can offer something truly distinctive while remaining deeply rooted in their local community. Amanda’s vision for a space that blends atmosphere, creativity and a love of genre fiction shows how bookshops can be both cultural havens and places of genuine human connection.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ritual Reads into BA membership and look forward to seeing it become a much-loved part of Whitchurch’s creative life.”