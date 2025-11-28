Avoid Christmas debt: Just Credit Union urges us to talk about money

Just Credit Union are encouraging local people to start difficult conversations about money this Christmas.

There can be so much financial pressure on the household purse, but talking to family and friends, may just ease this pressure so everyone can enjoy a happy Christmas.

Steve Barras, Development Manager at Just CU said: “Your nearest and dearest wouldn’t want you to get into debt for Christmas, but talking money isn’t always easy. You can often find, however, those closest to you are feeling the same pressure, so by starting the conversation you may just be helping them too!”

Money Saving Idea Prize Draw

Just CU are asking their members to provide their best Christmas money saving idea which will be shared on their website and social media. A draw of all the ideas will be made on 16th December, with a prize of £100 into a Just CU Savings account.

Steve said: “We are inviting members to share fun, low-cost ways to spread the joy without the expense. A popular idea is to start Secret Santa for all the family, where you set a budget and buy one gift only for a family member. This relieves the pressure of buying everyone a gift and no one is left out.”

Starting the New Year with a debt or credit card headache is not fun for anyone and so why not join the conversation with Just CU. Learn more here.

Just Credit Union is a not-for-profit community bank which supports people in the community with safe money management. If you need support now, please do contact them. If one of their loans or savings products is not appropriate for you, they will signpost you to the best FREE and confidential advice.

Find Out More

All services are available online at: justcreditunion.org, visit the branch at Just Credit Union, Unit 3, Southwater Square, Telford, TF3 4JG. You can also call 01743 252325 or email info@justcreditunion.org.

Just Credit Union are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and part of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FCSC).

